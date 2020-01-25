Hardik Pandya shares adorable photo with fiancée Natasa Stankovic, Sania Mirza hearts it

tv

Updated: Jan 25, 2020 13:46 IST

Cricketer Hardik Pandya treated his Instagram followers to a loved-up picture with his fiancée and television actor Natasa Stankovic. In the photo, the couple is twinning in black, with their arms around each other. It was captioned simply with a heart emoji.

Natasa commented with a heart and hug emoji. Tennis player Sania Mirza left heart-eyes emojis on the post, while Hardik’s sister-in-law Pankhuri Sharma commented with a fiery burst emoji.

Hardik Pandya shared a picture with Natasa Stankovic.

On January 1, Hardik and Natasa announced their engagement on Instagram. He proposed on a yacht, in the presence of a few close friends and family, during their New Year holiday in Dubai.

Natasa shared videos of the romantic proposal on Instagram, in which Hardik is seen getting down on one knee and putting a ring on her finger, as a live band sings Sun Mere Humsafar. They then cut a ring box-shaped cake with ‘HP loves NATS’ written on it.

In an interview, Hardik’s father Himanshu Pandya said that while they were aware of the couple ringing in the New Year in Dubai, the news of the engagement came as a surprise to the family. “Natasa is a very nice girl, and we have met her in Mumbai on a number of occasions. We knew that they were going on a vacation to Dubai, but had no clue that they were going to get engaged. This took us by surprise. We came to know about it after they got engaged,” he said.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan angry over Sidharth-Asim spat, opens gate for ‘the macho men’ to fight it out

As of now, there is no confirmation on when Hardik and Natasa will tie the knot. According to reports, the wedding might take place at the end of 2020 or beginning of 2021.

Last year, Natasa participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with her ex-boyfriend Aly Goni. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 8. Apart from this, she has been a part of several music videos, including Badshah’s DJ Waley Babu and Gippy Grewal’s Nai Shad Da.

Follow @htshowbiz for more