e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Himanshi Khurana tests negative for Covid-19

Himanshi Khurana tests negative for Covid-19

Himanshi Khurana, who got herself tested for Covid-19 after feeling unwell for a couple of days, has tested negative for the disease.

tv Updated: Jul 18, 2020 07:56 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Himanshi Khurana’s fans are relieved to know about her Covid-19 test results.
Himanshi Khurana’s fans are relieved to know about her Covid-19 test results.
         

Bigg Boss participant and model Himanshi Khurana has tested negative for Covid-19. She had got herself tested earlier this week after feeling unwell for a couple of days.

Himanshi’s manager tweeted her medical report on Friday, which was retweeted by Himanshi. “Thankyou for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi ‘s report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty,” the tweet read. Himanshi added a happy emoji to the post.

 

Earlier, her manager had tweeted, “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou.”

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Himanshi’s fans were relieved on hearing the update on her health. “I m home quarantined, but Very happy for you.We all were praying for you, god heard us. Waise bhi ache logon ke sath acha hi hota hai,” wrote a fan. “You have no idea how one tweet from you have made me relieved. Love u Keep smiling always,” read another comment.

Himanshi rose to fame with her appearance on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. There, she grew close to her co-contestant, model Asim Riaz and the two are dating right now. They have featured in two music videos together--Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakhya Kar-- and had recently shot for another. The new video is for a single by Arijit Singh.

Himanshi recently shared on her Instagram Stories how someone damaged her car near Chandigarh. She believes it was a bid to stop her from working. “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh... ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym.(What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Coronavirus crisis: A million that changed India in countless ways
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Day after killing Jaish commander, forces gun down 3 terrorists in Shopian
Pilot’s camp argues anti-defection law, case draws focus on Speaker’s role
Pilot’s camp argues anti-defection law, case draws focus on Speaker’s role
Covid-19: A million and a manifesto
Covid-19: A million and a manifesto
Covid-19: Appoint officials to monitor hospitals, Centre asks states
Covid-19: Appoint officials to monitor hospitals, Centre asks states
ICMR tells states to scale up rapid antigen testing
ICMR tells states to scale up rapid antigen testing
Goa CM Sawant on sticky wicket as pressure mounts from governor, critics over Covid-19 handling
Goa CM Sawant on sticky wicket as pressure mounts from governor, critics over Covid-19 handling
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
Covid update: USA on India’s testing; Aishwarya Rai hospitalised; ICU stats
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In