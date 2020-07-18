Himanshi Khurana tests negative for Covid-19

tv

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 07:56 IST

Bigg Boss participant and model Himanshi Khurana has tested negative for Covid-19. She had got herself tested earlier this week after feeling unwell for a couple of days.

Himanshi’s manager tweeted her medical report on Friday, which was retweeted by Himanshi. “Thankyou for all your prayers and love and showing concern towards her health. @realhimanshi ‘s report for covid-19 is negative. Grateful to that almighty,” the tweet read. Himanshi added a happy emoji to the post.

Earlier, her manager had tweeted, “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou.”

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Himanshi’s fans were relieved on hearing the update on her health. “I m home quarantined, but Very happy for you.We all were praying for you, god heard us. Waise bhi ache logon ke sath acha hi hota hai,” wrote a fan. “You have no idea how one tweet from you have made me relieved. Love u Keep smiling always,” read another comment.

Himanshi rose to fame with her appearance on the 13th season of Bigg Boss. There, she grew close to her co-contestant, model Asim Riaz and the two are dating right now. They have featured in two music videos together--Kalla Sohna Hai and Khayal Rakhya Kar-- and had recently shot for another. The new video is for a single by Arijit Singh.

Himanshi recently shared on her Instagram Stories how someone damaged her car near Chandigarh. She believes it was a bid to stop her from working. “Last night someone stabbed d tyres of my car on the shoot at a village near Chandigarh... ki socheya c tussi.. Mainu khajjal karunge.. tussi eh chotiyaan chijjan kar k mainu kam karn to ni rok sakde na mainu dra skde o.. better luck for d next tym.(What did you think? You’ll attack me? Doing these petty things will not stop me from working),” she wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more