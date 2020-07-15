Himanshi Khurana gets tested for Covid-19, has been unwell for 2 days

tv

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, actor Himanshi Khurana has undergone a Covid-19 test as she has been unwell for the last two days. Her manager shared the news on Twitter and said that they are currently awaiting the report.

The manager tweeted, “@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou.”

Get-well-soon wishes poured in from fans. “Don’t worry Himanshi you will be fine. All Himanshians with you,” one Twitter user wrote in reply to the tweet. “Praying for her good health. Hoping for negative reports. Please take care of her, urself and ppl around you. God bless both of you always,” another wrote.

@realhimanshi is not feeling well from last 2 days. Tests for covid-19 are done.. Waiting for the reports.. Will share wid u all.. Stop messaging our family and friends by the tym.. Stay safe all... Thankyou — Nidhi K (@nidhe_k) July 15, 2020

Recently, Himanshi shot for a music video with her boyfriend, Bigg Boss 13 runner-up, model Asim Riaz. The video, which is for an Arijit Singh song, is their third together. They have earlier featured together in the music videos of Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

A behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot of the yet-to-be-released music video surfaced online. Asim was seen seated on a Harley Davidson bike, dressed in a navy blue checked shirt and beige cargo pants. Himanshi stood behind him, wearing a light pink salwar kameez.

Himanshi, known as ‘Punjab ki Aishwarya Rai’, has starred in a number of Punjabi music videos and a few Punjabi films. She became a household name after she came on Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card entry. Her chemistry with Asim was a hot topic of discussion and what started as a close friendship blossomed into love by the end of the show. In one of the episodes, he even went down on one knee and proposed marriage to her.

