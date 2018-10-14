Hina Khan is here as Komolika to ruin Anurag, Prerna’s lives. Watch new Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo

After months of will-she-won’t-she, Hina Khan has confirmed that she is playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Along with her statement, her first look as Komolika went viral on social media.

Wearing a nose ring and a black-and-silver lehenga, Hina Khan is ready to play a villain for the first time on Indian TV. Her last soap outing, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, had her as sanskaari daughter-in-law.

The new promo for the show features her in an all-black outfit as the men fall at her feet. She spots Anurag and Prerna and we know trouble is here.

Talking to Times of India, Hina said, “Playing Komolika is an extremely thrilling experience. However, it also brings a huge responsibility of living it up to the expectations of the viewers. Komolika became a household name who is reminisced even today. She is strongly instilled in the hearts and minds of the viewers. I will try to retain the essence of the old character, but with a new spin.”

The full name of Hina’s character is Komolika Chaubey and she plays the daughter of a politician who is also involved in sex trade. According to reports, Kasautii’s lead Prerna, played by Erica Fernandes, will be sold off into flesh trade run by Komolika’s father.

The channel also shared a video where producer Ekta Kapoor said the new Komolika is going to be different from the one played by Urvashi Dholakia. She also said that Komolika is the spice of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and she’s going to turn the life of Prerna and Anurag upside down.

