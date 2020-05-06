e-paper
Hina Khan shows what iftar looks like during lockdown, shares pic

Hina Khan has been fasting through the holy month of Ramzan. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of her little iftar party at home.

May 06, 2020
Hina Khan shared how she breaks her fast.
Actor Hina Khan has been keeping a fast (roza) through the holy month of Ramzan. On Tuesday, she shared a new picture of what is perhaps her daily ritual now - the time when she breaks her fast.

Sharing a picture, Hina wrote: “#IftaarReady... Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak” wishing all on the 11th day of fasting. The picture showed a table on which were kept dates, a glass of shake (sherbat), a plate of apples, a lit candle and perhaps some fried kebabs. It got her industry colleagues commenting on it; Mouni Roy dropped a red heart emoji while actor Arjun BIjlani wrote “Bhej de thodi (send across some of it)”.

 

#IftaarReady... Gyaarwah Roza Mubarak🙏🤲

Hina has been keeping her fans updated with her Ramzan rituals - from her rozas and now her iftar ritual. O the first day of her fast, she had shared a picture of herself, possibly on a prayer mat, and written: “Ramadan Kareem. Let’s make Dua Let’s pray for Infected, let’s pray for Protection and Healing.”

Hina may be fasting but that hasn’t stopped her from exercising; sharing a video of sitting in her balcony and improvising to do chest, shoulder and arms exercise, she had written: “#QuarantineWorkout Don’t count the days Make the days count.. #WorkOutInStyle #WorkOutWithHinaKhan.” Don’t miss her broken plastic chair and rubber tubes as her props.

At another time, sharing another workout pic, she had written: “I feel Prettiest when I Sweat... #WorkOutWithHinaKhan#WorkOutInStyle.” Early into the quarantine period, Hina has also entertained her fans posting funny videos of doing house work. She had written: “#LetsGiveHerABreak #WeShallGetThruThis #JustForFun #NoOneInNoOneOut since we have stopped calling our domestic help due to Covid-19.. Mommy says (Ab khud Kaam karo, I will only cook) And This video is for one purpose only, entertainment entertainment entertainment for us and you all.”

She added, “A tribute to mine and all the mothers out there who do all the house chores day in and day out without a complaint. And being a creative person with a lot of free time .. I will make sure that I keep you guys entertained even if I am quarantined.. #NoVirusCanStopCreativity this is my take with a lil tadka of entertainment on how we should help them in these times specially because now we’re home and well rested.. Also made me realise how difficult it is and yet she does it with perfection and in ease every single day.”

Hina also took to sketching to show the present situation of the country. She had shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain. On the acting front, the actor , was last seen onscreen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked.

(With IANS inputs)

