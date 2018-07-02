Hiten Tejwani on starring in Karan Johar’s Kalank: I am thrilled to be part of such a film

Actor Hiten Tejwani has been a name to reckon with on the small screen. Though the actor has acted in a couple of films before, he feels that being a part of a movie like Kalank, his upcoming project, is essential for any actor.

“It’s not that I was waiting for a film like this but for any actor being part of a good film is important. People have always told me that I should take up nice movie projects and I am thrilled to be part of such a film,” says Hiten, who will share screen space with established actors such as Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in this Karan Johar production, being directed by Abhishek Verman.

Read: How to be ‘hot and sexy’ like Ranveer Singh? The actor gives away his secret in fitness video

Be it playing the role of a boy-next-door in Kutumb (2000) or the perfect son in Kyunkii Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii, Hiten has made a mark for himself and experimented with diverse characters. All set to take the big leap with a multi-starrer such as Kalank, the actor says he aims to be a role model to young actors.

“I don’t have an exact picture of where I aim to see myself, but I want to do something, which will be an example for everyone. If anyone is giving a reference for good work, then they should think of me. I want to be a case study for everyone in a way,” says the actor, who has earlier been part of films such as Anwar (2007), Shorgul (2016) and Saansein (2016).

About actors from whom he takes inspiration from, Hiten shares, “There are so many roles that actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui or Manoj Bajpayee or Irrfan have done. And they make every character iconic. They are the masters of their art... I want to be like that.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more