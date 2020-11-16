Inside Aamna Sharif’s Diwali bash: Karishma Tanna looks royal in black, Mouni Roy dances to Bole Chudiyan. Watch

tv

Nov 16, 2020

Actor Aamna Sharif threw a glitzy Diwali party for a few of her close friends on Sunday. Television stars such as Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani and many others joined in on the fun in their most stunning traditional outfits.

The hostess looked gorgeous in her pink lehenga and diamond necklace. She posed with Mouni, who wore a floral white lehenga, outside her home for the paparazzi. They were joined by Aamir Ali for the pictures. Also seen at the party was Karishma, in a royal black saree and a red pearl necklace. Arjun, too, attended the bash with his wife, Neha Swami.

Arjun shared multiple pictures and videos from the party. One video shows Mouni and the rest of the girls dancing to Bole Chudiyan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.The girls are all seen twirling in their pretty lehengas, in a dimly lit room. Another video shows Arjun singing a melancholic song while party music plays in the background.

Earlier last week, film and television producer Ekta Kapoor had also thrown a Diwali bash for her friends. It was attended by Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Mouni, Hina Khan, Karishma, Sanaya Irani, Mrunal Thakur and multiple other TV stars.

Aamna was recently seen on the reboot of Kasautii Zindagi Kay. She replaced Hina on the show as villain Komolika. The show went off the air earlier this month after lead actor Parth Samthaan reportedly quit and Ekta was unable to find a replacement.

Aamna recently spoke about her first acting project, Kahiin Toh Hoga. “Before I did Kahiin To Hoga, I had done a few ads and was completely new. I had no idea how the industry functions. I didn’t do any acting courses also. I was in college, got the show and I went ahead with it. I was very bad as an actor, performer in the initial stages. But Ekta (Kapoor) was very patient with me and did workshops with me, as I had zero experience in acting and that’s how I started growing as an actor and everything started falling into place,” she told The Times of India.

