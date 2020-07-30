e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Iqbal Khan: I’ve often been told, ‘TV acting nahi chalega’, it’s frustrating to hear that

Iqbal Khan: I’ve often been told, ‘TV acting nahi chalega’, it’s frustrating to hear that

Actor Iqbal Khan admits that there have been times where he has lost out on films just because of his background in TV.

tv Updated: Jul 30, 2020 14:54 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Actor Iqbal Khan considers the OTT platforms to be a major relief to people like him because it has opened up more opportunities.
Actor Iqbal Khan considers the OTT platforms to be a major relief to people like him because it has opened up more opportunities.(Photo: Manoj Verma/ Hindustan Times)
         

“TV acting nahi chalega,” is something Iqbal Khan has had to hear on many occasions during his experience in Bollywood and filmmakers.

Highlighting the prejudices that exists in the minds of makers and producers about TV actors, he asks, “What is TV acting? These are the terms that keep coming up. I don’t believe in that. It’s frustrating. I’ve been on the spot a couple of times. Acting wise, I may have been slightly better than the other person but just because the person a background in films, he got the role and not me. I’ve lost out on films just because I’m a TV actor.”

Khan also admits that this very concept is there in the minds of TV makers also.

“When one does TV, there are a lot of limitations. Makers think that the audience has to be spoon feed. They often say that act in TV fashion. It’s not my belief,” he rues. 

View this post on Instagram

#bytoiltostars #nevergivein

A post shared by Mohammed Iqbal Khan (@iamiqbalkhan) on

While the actor agrees that this sort of attitude still exists, he considers OTT platforms to be a major relief to people like him because it has opened up more opportunities.

“For the actors also, it’s a massive rescue. It’s a win-win situation for anyone who’s creatively involved. There’s no limit to anything anymore, which gives you a freedom to get into an area where you usually would not,” says Khan, who stars in web show Ratri Ke Yatri.

The actor also feels that there is a level playing field on web since everything is driven by talent.

“Both in TV and films, there’s math and science involved. But on OTT platforms, by default, it’s about if you’re good, it’s going to work. Only content works. No matter how many big production houses and big stars have come on OTTs, if the content hasn’t been up to the mark, they haven’t worked. There are a lot of TV actors out there who’re just actors, given a chance they’ll do really good,” he concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
Ayodhya priest, 15 policemen test Covid-19 +ve ahead of Ram temple event
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
India’s development aid comes without conditions, says PM Modi
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Islamabad high court forms special bench to hear Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
SC dismisses plea seeking CBI enquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
Priyanka Gandhi vacates govt bungalow in Delhi’s Lutyens’ zone
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Much to welcome in NEP but...’: Shashi Tharoor highlights some challenges
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
‘Was struggling badly’:Azharuddin reveals how Pak batting great helped him
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
After India, will US ban TikTok?: Watch Donald Trump’s response
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In