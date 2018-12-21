Ishqbaaz actor Kunal Jaisingh ties the knot with Bharati Kumar. See pics and video

It is the wedding season in film and television industries in India. Many stars, big or relatively lesser known, are getting hitched. On Thursday, as most of Bollywood was busy dancing away to glory, another couple got married. Ishqbaaz actor, Kunal Jaisingh and Bharati Kumar, got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

According to reports, the couple has been dating for the last five years.

Bharati looked resplendent as a bride wearing red, white and gold ensemble. Kunal kept it simple in a white embroidered sherwani. Their pre-wedding ceremonies began in Mumbai couple of days back. According to a report in India Today, the couple who met during the making of The Buddy Project, got engaged a few months before at a temple in Mumbai.

See their pictures and videos here:

Since November a host of stars have got married--Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had a dreamy wedding in Italy, while Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan on December 1. Comedy king Kapil Sharma too got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in Jalandhar on December 12. Shweta Basu Prasad also got married this December.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 09:15 IST