Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin season 2? Apurva Agnihotri says it can be pegged around social media

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:57 IST

Actor Apurva Agnihotri, who won hearts with his act as Armaan sir in Mona Singh’s Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, is not only open to a second season of the popular show from the 2000s but even has an idea for it.

Apurva told Bollywoodlife, “Of course, if someone thinks of a season two, I will consider it. I remember meeting Deeya and Tony Singh some years ago and having this conversation. The show has a universal appeal. It has more relevance in today’s times of social media and how people have to live up to expectations in the virtual world. The concept could be around social media.”

Apurva’s latest venture was also with Mona - Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Hum season 3 that premiered last month. Apurva also told the entertainment website, “Mona and I have a blast together whenever we are working. I did not need much convincing to come on board. Whenever, I work with Mona, I never feel like I am meeting her after a while. It is like taking off from where we ended. Of course, Jassi was a superhit show, so we have that huge fan-base.”

Loosely based on the Colombian show Yo soy Betty, la fea, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi traced the life of Jasmeet Waliah aka Jassi (Mona). It was also remade as American show Ugly Betty. The character of Jassi in the Hindi show was a simple, young woman from a middle-class family who aspires to make it big in the fashion industry. She is sincere and works to support her family but has mostly faced rejection due to her looks. Apurva played the role of her boss, Armaan.

