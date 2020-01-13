e-paper
Jennifer Aniston reunites with her girl-FRIENDS from ‘across the hall’, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow came together for an evening together and shared pictures from the meet-up.

tv Updated: Jan 13, 2020 18:14 IST

Asian News International, Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow starred together in FRIENDS.
Months after breaking Instagram with her debut picture with her Friends, actor Jennifer Aniston shared yet another post with the female cast of the sitcom on Monday. The actor shared two pictures with actors Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox where the trio is seen extremely happy and overjoyed.

“Hi from the girls across the hall,” Aniston captioned the picture. Later, actor Lisa Kudrow also took to her Instagram to share two pictures from the reunion.

 

View this post on Instagram

Hi from the girls across the hall 👋🏼

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on

In one picture Courteney Cox was seen kissing Kudrow on her head and in another one Courteney was seen posing with a smile while the other two were seen slaying with a pout.

“Bliss. And more bliss #goodgirlfriends,” Kudrow captioned the picture. Earlier in October, Aniston made her Instagram debut with a picture with the entire star cast of the much-loved sitcom Friends.

