Jimmy Fallon donates in Trump’s name to charity after he tells him to ‘be a man’ on Twitter

US President Donald Trump in a recent tweet criticised talk show host Jimmy Fallon as he “messed up” his (Trump) hair during the 2016 presidential election campaign episode.

The hair incident occurred during a September 15, 2016 episode of ‘The Tonight Show’, when Trump became a Republican presidential nominee, which was two months before he assumed the Oval Office.

According to TMZ, the President claimed to have received a call from Fallon after the show, where the latter shared about the good ratings he received.

In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 25, 2018

Trump further claimed that Fallon is the one, who is denying it now.

Trump took to Twitter and wrote, “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon had a hard time since the ratings of the show tumbled after this interview.

In response to Trump’s tweet, Fallon also took to Twitter and said that in honour of the President’s tweet he will be making a donation to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) in his name.

Although the exact amount which he is planning to donate to RAICES is not known yet.

