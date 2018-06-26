 Jimmy Fallon donates in Trump’s name to charity after he tells him to ‘be a man’ on Twitter | tv | Hindustan Times
Jimmy Fallon donates in Trump’s name to charity after he tells him to ‘be a man’ on Twitter

Late night show host Jimmy Fallon will donate to RAICES after US President Donald Trump targeted him in a tweet.

tv Updated: Jun 26, 2018 10:11 IST
Asian News International
US President Donald Trump appears with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in New York. Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish he felt following the backlash to his now-infamous hair mussing appearance with Donald Trump. Trump opponents criticized Fallon for a cringeworthy interview only weeks before the election where Fallon playfully stroked Trump’s hair.
US President Donald Trump appears with host Jimmy Fallon during a taping of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in New York. Fallon is opening up about the personal anguish he felt following the backlash to his now-infamous hair mussing appearance with Donald Trump. Trump opponents criticized Fallon for a cringeworthy interview only weeks before the election where Fallon playfully stroked Trump’s hair. (AP)

US President Donald Trump in a recent tweet criticised talk show host Jimmy Fallon as he “messed up” his (Trump) hair during the 2016 presidential election campaign episode.

The hair incident occurred during a September 15, 2016 episode of ‘The Tonight Show’, when Trump became a Republican presidential nominee, which was two months before he assumed the Oval Office.

According to TMZ, the President claimed to have received a call from Fallon after the show, where the latter shared about the good ratings he received.

Trump further claimed that Fallon is the one, who is denying it now.

Trump took to Twitter and wrote, “.@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fallon had a hard time since the ratings of the show tumbled after this interview.

In response to Trump’s tweet, Fallon also took to Twitter and said that in honour of the President’s tweet he will be making a donation to Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES) in his name.

Although the exact amount which he is planning to donate to RAICES is not known yet.

