Jimmy Sheirgill isn’t convinced by streaming yet: ‘Too early to say that web is future’

tv

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 18:20 IST

Actors are making the most of the present time in the industry, when the story is been given the importance it deserves, not just in films but across web content too. Jimmy Sheirgill is the latest one to join the bandwagon, and while he is happy to explore the medium, he says one has to wait and watch its fate.

“The platform is very new right now and has opened a whole new avenue. There is so much to be done, so much to discover. So it would be too early to say that web is future or not, but yes it is definitely a very interesting space,” says the actor, who is all set to make his web debut.

Jimmy, who admits that content on digital platforms have him hooked as a viewer, says he enjoyed the experience of working on a web series, which felt like he was working on a longer movie. “It also made me realise that given the time, space and the convenience that this platform offers, it’s amazing for the writers who can add layers to the character, for the director to include a lot more visually, and for the actor too it does not get monotonous. Rather he or she can experiment a lot with the character and his or her performance. So, the immense creative freedom this space offers is what we all have been looking forward to,” he adds.

Jimmy shares that he was looking forward to a web project for long. But he was in no hurry. “The offers that I was getting weren’t good enough, especially the characters. Maza nahin aa raha tha… I was looking to do something that would be not just challenging for me, but also challenging for the audience to accept me in,” he says, agreeing that while as an actor he is ready to take the risk, but compromising may not be necessarily healthy for the craft.

Follow @htshowbiz for more