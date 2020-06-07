Juhi Parmar is scared post lockdown: ‘Nothing changes for me with unlock, we are planning to stay indoors’

tv

TV actor Juhi Parmar has said she has no plans of stepping outside the house, even though the centre and state governments have announced lifting of the lockdown. Juhi has been staying with her teenage daughter Samairra all this while.

Juhi told Times of India in an interview, “Honestly, the lockdown has been very scary. However, I have realised that the most important thing right now is to spend time with your loved ones. I have spent lots of quality time with my family. We played a lot of games and tried to make the most out of being indoors. Personally, nothing changes for me with the unlock as we are planning to stay indoors and take the same precautions. We are staying indoors till there are no more cases or a vaccine or cure is found.”

She said that staying with her daughter has helped her remain sane during the lockdown. She told the daily, “Children are so full of life and I think Samairra is keeping us all happy. We play games, we cook together, we watch her do some amazing things and in the meantime, I am also trying to homeschool her so that learning doesn’t stop.”

Speaking about being a single mother, Juhi had recently told Hindustan Times, “I think the biggest challenge of being a single parent is dealing with the guilt of not being able to be with your child as much as you would want to. Maintaining the work-life balance gets difficult but I am grateful to my parents who have been there and taken care of my daughter when I am not around.”

The lockdown has allowed the actor to spend quality time with Samairra. “We try and engage in a lot of activities. For instance, I have never baked a cake in my life but since the lockdown, I have done it thrice as Samairra loves cake. I also came up with a makeshift salon where I gave my dad a haircut and did the eyebrows for my mother,” says Parmar, adding that her daughter has been her biggest source of inspiration.”

