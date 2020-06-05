Kamya Panjabi says Shalabh Dang’s expensive gift made her uncomfortable: ‘I was in a relationship where I didn’t even get a rose’

tv

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 18:25 IST

TV actor Kamya Panjabi has revealed that her husband Shalabh Dang gifted her Swarovski earrings when they first met, adding that it was a shock for her.

Kamya told Pinkvilla in an interview, “When he came to meet me for the first time, he gifted me Swarovski earrings and I was surprised and I was uncomfortable as well. I was in a relationship where I did not get even a rose so when I get a gift like that, I was taken back but he was adamant. I took it so that he doesn’t feel bad but the next time I met him I gifted him AirPods to balance it out.” She has earlier revealed that Shalabh liked her and they chatted sometime before they met. They got married in February this year.

Also read: Mona Singh on rumours of fight with Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain creator Ekta Kapoor: ‘We were laughing about it’

Elaborating on what she liked about him, she added, “Firstly, maturity and responsibilities towards family are what I looked at in him. Also, how responsible as a parent the person is, so these things attracted me to him. Secondly, he is understanding of my profession and that support mattered to me the most. And he loves unconditionally.”

Kamya was earlier married to Bunty Negi and has 11-year-old daughter Aara with him. Shalabh also has a son named Ishan from his first marriage.

On the professional front, Kamya has worked in popular soaps including Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani, Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? She was also a contestant on the popular reality show Bigg Boss 7.

Follow @htshowbiz for more