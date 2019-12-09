Kangana’s Thalaivi Vs Ramya’s Queen: Our web series releases first, says an unfazed Ramya

tv

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:33 IST

Actor Ramya Krishnan, who essays the role of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and late actor J Jayalalithaa in the web series Queen, is not too worried about comparisons with Kangana Ranaut, who will also essay the role on the silver screen in her trilingual Thalaivi.

Ramya told Mid-Day in an interview, “I know there will be comparisons, but our show will release first.” A production of MX Player, the series has been jointly directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan of Kidaari fame and will begin airing on the platform this weekend. The show categorises Jayalalithaa’s life into three segments. It will focus on her life as a school-going girl, a teenager and the phase when she joined politics, taking MG Ramachandran’s place after his demise.

Also read: Panipat: Protest against Arjun Kapoor’s film intensifies, BJP leaders Vishvendra Singh and Vasundhara Raje demand ban

On the other hand, Kangana’s Thalaivi will hit screens on January 26, 2020. Directed by AL Vijay, the film is being bankrolled by Shailesh R Singh. The actor was heavily criticised for her over-the-top prosthetics in the first look poster and teaser.

Asked about taking up Queen, Ramya said, “My first reaction was, what else, but a yes! Jayalalithaa was such a strong woman. It is not easy for a woman to emerge powerful in a man’s world. She went through hurdles and came up triumphs with grace. I have been her fan all my life, but unfortunately never met her.”

Ramya recently told Hindustan Times about her role, “Some characters compel you to take on the challenge and being Shakthi was one of them. Be it her disciple, her will to defy the norm or her innocence in the hard world she lived in was something that appealed to me and I knew I must take up this project.”

Inspired by Anita Sivakumaran’s book, The Queen, the web series claims to portray fictitious characters. However, Ramya’s character Shakthi Seshadri bears a strong resemblance to Jayalalithaa.

Follow @htshowbiz for more