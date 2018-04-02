Kapil Sharma: You still have support, all you need is good content

Kapil Sharma, once India’s most loved comedian, recently returned to our drawing rooms with a new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma. It almost had his old team sans a talented show-runner and a super talented comedian.

But it started on a miserable note. Critics believe that it doesn’t have the same punch of The Kapil Sharma Show that ruled prime time a year ago.

In retrospect, his on-flight fight with Sunil Grover seems to be the turning out of his professional and personal life. Later, his film Firangi flopped and it was said that Kapil Sharma was unable to bear success, and it has gone to his head.

Many would like to call him finished, but is Kapil Sharma really such a shallow guy who will give up his fight so easily? Isn’t he the one who came to Mumbai from Amritsar without any back-up plan and took the city by storm?

Kapil Sharma is much more than just a stand-up comedian.

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

Read: Hichki movie review: Rani Mukerji’s well-intentioned film could have been so much more

He is the ray of hope for small town aspirations. If he can, others can do.

This might sound clichéd, but Kapil Sharma’s impact goes way beyond his shows. He is a guiding light for the aspirations of the middle class, people with talent and no connections.

In star-struck India, he was the one who made superstars sit and take notice of his raw charm, and ‘desi swag’. His jokes might be crass, but they hit the right chords. This is how India talked in real life. He had no qualms in accepting his bad English skills. Just imagine how confident he must be of his skills that he changes this into one of his biggest comic assets. He is your man, our man.

From sporting a toothy smile in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007) to becoming CNN-IBN Indian Of The Year in 2013, he jumped all the obstacles with grit.

It’s hard to forget how he tried his best to pull the Indian TV back from the clutches of the saas-bahu sagas and gave the entire family a chance to sit together and watch something.

Read: As Firangi releases, can Kapil Sharma still be confident of his popularity?

Read: Firangi: I am workaholic and scared about marriage, says Kapil Sharma

His achievements have long surpassed his effectiveness. He might be down now, but you can’t write off such a person.

He can work on his content, he has all the time in the world to do this. All he needs is your support, the support of the people who felt he was one of them.

He has suffered enough for his bad behaviour, but doesn’t he deserve a second chance? We all do, right?

He is not exactly the superstar he used to be. It’s high time he begins afresh and we develop a neutral perspective. A hero’s fall from grace isn’t the end for him. Just work on what you’re good at.

In an earlier interview with the Hindustan Times, he said, “I came to Meera Road in Mumbai with Rs 1,200 in my pocket.”

Well, Kapil Sharma also carried the heart of a lion in him. Will you help him revive his lost strength?

Follow @htshowbiz for more