e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella gets angry after he ‘jokingly whacked’ Teejay Sidhu, asks ‘Why did you hit mom?’

Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella gets angry after he ‘jokingly whacked’ Teejay Sidhu, asks ‘Why did you hit mom?’

Bella admonished Karanvir Bohra for jokingly hitting wife Teejay Sidhu in a TikTok video. Watch the video here.

tv Updated: May 22, 2020 16:34 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella did not like his recent TikTok video in which he jokingly hit wife Teejay Sidhu.
Karanvir Bohra’s daughter Bella did not like his recent TikTok video in which he jokingly hit wife Teejay Sidhu.
         

Television actor Karanvir Bohra ‘jokingly whacked’ his wife Teejay Sidhu with a broom for a TikTok video, but his daughter Bella was not amused. Teejay shared a video, in which Bella expresses her unhappiness with Karanvir and asks him, “Why did you hit mom?”

In the video, Karanvir is seen trying to kiss his daughter as they watch something on the phone together. However, she pushes him away and says, “Don’t kiss me. Why did you hit mom?” He then shows the viewers the video in question, which is meant to be a funny TikTok video.

However, Bella remains unconvinced and says, “I’m not happy now. I am mad because you hit mom. Don’t do it next time.” She then makes Karanvir apologise to Teejay.

“He made a TikTok video where he jokingly whacked me with a broom! She saw the video in his phone and asked him, ‘Why did you hit Mom?’ She’s not happy now! @TwinBabyDiaries,” Teejay wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on the adorable video. “How concerned is our belli. So so cute,” wrote one. “So mature to understand so sensitive topic ! Bella have so pure heart . Her anger in last words clearly describes she knows that’s not right, Although as adults we know this was just a fun video,” another wrote.

 

Also read | Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

Meanwhile, Karanvir and his family are doing their bit to ameliorate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. His parents Mahendra Bohra and Madhu Bohra are helping the needy by preparing 101 hot meals every day.

“My mom has always been doing seva. Now, since the lockdown, they have been preparing hot meals everyday both for lunch and dinner for the homeless and migrant workers,” he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In