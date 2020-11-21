Kareena Kapoor loved watching The Queen’s Gambit: ‘Can someone please make this here?’

tv

Actor Kareena Kapoor, much like the rest of us, has been blown over by Netflix’s new series, The Queen’s Gambit. A global hit, The Queen’s Gambit stars Split and Emma actor Ana Taylor-Joy in the lead as a chess wizard.

Kareena took to her Instagram Stories to share a poster of the show and showered it with praises. She called it ‘the best show ever’ and was ‘blown’ by it. “Can someone please make this here? Anyone listening?,” she wrote. Kareena has previously expressed interest in working on a web series if offered a great script.

The Queen’s Gambit got rave reviews and has become the internet’s most favourite show to talk about. It is based on the novel by Walter Tevis and is co-created and directed by Scott Frank. The Hindustan Times review read: “The Queen’s Gambit soars with the sort of confidence on screen that Beth displays on the board. It relies on its audience to connect the dots themselves; nudging them in the right directions, but resisting the urge to feed crucial information through clunky dialogue and plot contrivances. This makes the payoffs all the more satisfying, because you feel a sense of accomplishment for having arrived at the correct conclusions.”

Kareena, meanwhile, has recently finished work on Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She was in Delhi in October to shoot for the movie, an adaptation of 1994 Hollywod film, Forrest Gump. Aamir plays a man who witnesses and becomes a part of pivotal moments from the country’s history. Kareena plays Robin Wright’s character from the movie.

In an interview last year, Kareena was asked about being a part of the movie and if Aamir would ever play a supporting role in a film where she was the lead. “I think that he is the bravest of brave so I wouldn’t put anything past him...probably someone like Saif. But if you are asking me about Ranveer Singh or Varun Dhawan, I am not quite sure. You need to have that mind. I don’t know what zone they are in. They have probably just started their careers where they are like this is it,” she said in an interview to Rajeev Masand.

