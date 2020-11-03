e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / TV / Karva chauth is more relevant today looking at the horrors that Covid-19 has caused: Divyanka Tripathi

Karva chauth is more relevant today looking at the horrors that Covid-19 has caused: Divyanka Tripathi

The actor talks about the importance of Karva chauth and says ‘If the fast really works the way they say, I am going keep it for our entire family and loved ones this year.”

tv Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:46 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
The actor is looking forward to celebrating her fourth Karva chauth with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya.
The actor is looking forward to celebrating her fourth Karva chauth with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya.
         

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is happy that she is not working this Karva chauth. The actor is looking forward to celebrate her fourth Karva chauth with husband-actor Vivek Dahiya. Talking about her plans for the festival, she says, “This year, Vivek is taking me shopping during the day, as for a change I’m not working today. In the evening, we will go on a moon-hunting drive, do the pooja and later, hopefully, go to a restaurant for dinner.”

Married women fast for their husband’s long and healthy life on Karva chauth. Ask the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor about the relevance of this festival in 2020 and she says, “The reason behind Karva chauth fast is more relevant today, looking at the horrors Covid-19 has caused. If the fast really works the way they say, I am going keep it for our entire family and loved ones this year. Yes, the festive spirits is lower this year, especially because we can’t have parties or get-togethers the way we used to. People are being cautious and that’s good for everyone.”

The couple celebrating the festival last year.
The couple celebrating the festival last year.

With a number of rituals and customs followed by women during the festival, she admits that she has been celebrating it in the manner she knows best. “Being in a nuclear setup, with no elders to guide, many working women have tweaked the rituals according to convenience and understanding. I can only speak for myself. My family in Bhopal didn’t celebrate the festival, so I’m barely aware about the exact customs. I don’t do all the poojas accurately, owing to the work schedule and lack of knowledge. In fact, my process is more driven by what I’ve done while acting during Karva chauth sequences in my TV shows. I’m fine with it as long as I feel I have done my bit with complete conviction,” she signs off.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘People of Bihar are devoted to democracy, high turnout despite Covid-19’: PM Modi
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tv news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In