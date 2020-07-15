Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’s Erica Fernandes tests negative for Covid-19, thanks fans for ‘prayers and concerns’

tv

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandez has tested negative for Covid-19. She got the results on Wednesday and shared the good news with her fans on Instagram Stories.

“Just received my test results, and the reports are negative. Thank you guys for your prayers and concerns,” she wrote in her post. Erica’s co-star on the show, Parth Samthaan had tested positive for the disease earlier this week. They had restarted shooting for the show this month therefore, Parth’s positive results got Erica’s fans concerned for her health as well.

Erica even denied a few rumours about testing positive for the coronavirus with an Instagram post on Tuesday. “It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have yet not received my results,” she wrote.

“My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it. MUCH LOVE. STAY POSITIVE, STAY SAFE,” she added.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot has now been temporarily stopped after Parth’s results. Cast and crew members who came in contact with him were tested.Actors Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey have also tested negative.

Other television actors who tested positive for the novel coronavirus include Ishqbaaz actors Additi Gupta and Shrenu Parikh. “Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me... was found Covid positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too,” Shrenu wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

