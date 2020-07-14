e-paper
Home / TV / Erica Fernandes slams rumours of testing Covid-19 positive, says she is yet to receive her report

Erica Fernandes slams rumours of testing Covid-19 positive, says she is yet to receive her report

Erica Fernandes said that news of her testing positive for Covid-19 was false, as she is yet to receive her report. She got tested after her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus.

tv Updated: Jul 14, 2020 18:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes has dismissed reports of testing positive for the coronavirus.
Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes has dismissed reports of testing positive for the coronavirus.
         

Television actor Erica Fernandes has slammed news stories that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and clarified that she is yet to receive her report. She got tested after her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

In one of her Instagram stories, Erica hit out at the false news stories and said that she will share her report herself, as soon as she gets it. “It was brought to my notice that false claims to my test results have been doing the rounds on social media. Although we are all hoping that it turns out negative, I have yet not received my results,” she wrote.

“My special request to online portals, PLEASE DO NOT spread false news before confirming I will for sure let you guys know the end result when I learn about it. MUCH LOVE. STAY POSITIVE, STAY SAFE,” she added.

Erica Fernandes clarified that news of her diagnosis was false.
Erica Fernandes clarified that news of her diagnosis was false.

Also see: Step inside Gauri Khan’s sea-view workspace at Mannat. Watch video

The shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been temporarily halted after Parth tested positive on Sunday. Cast and crew members who came in contact with him were tested. So far, actors Karan Patel, Aamna Sharif, Pooja Banerjee and Shubhaavi Choksey have tested negative.

Parth said in an Instagram post on Sunday that he had ‘mild symptoms’ and was self-quarantining. He also urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested. “Hi everyone , I have been tested Postive for covid 19 .although I have mild symptoms.. I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close promitixy over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support . Please be safe and take care,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, producer Ekta Kapoor and Balaji Telefilms have said that the necessary guidelines are being followed and that the safety of the team was of utmost importance.

