Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan's Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, tests negative for Covid-19

Pooja Banerjee, Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, tests negative for Covid-19

Two days after Parth Samthaan tested positive for the coronavirus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee has confirmed that she has tested negative for the disease.

Jul 14, 2020
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Pooja Banerjee has tested negative for the coronavirus.
         

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Pooja Banerjee has confirmed that she has tested negative for the coronavirus. The show, which resumed shooting recently, was halted again after the lead actor, Parth Samthaan tested positive for the virus. The rest of the cast also underwent tests.

The actress’ PR team told Spotboye, “Pooja Banerjee’s test result is negative and she is safe and healthy. She urges everyone to stay safe and not wander unless absolutely needed.” She was shooting with Shubhaavi Choksey when it was confirmed that Parth had tested positive; the two actors and the rest of the crew were then tested.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19... Hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested,” Parth had written on Instagram. “The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance. I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care,” the 29-year-old actor had added.

The cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay started shooting a few days ago after three months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms had released a statement on Sunday, saying a talent from the show has tested positive for COVID-19. “We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees,” a spokesperson for the banner said in a statement. The makers are taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” they said.

“We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel and visits to the sets,” the spokesperson added.

