Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover, Erica Fernandes shoot in Switzerland. See pics

TV actors Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and Karan Singh Grover left for Switzerland to begin shoot for their popular sitcom Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actors, along with their show’s team left for Switzerland late Tuesday and have been sharing pictures and videos on Instagram.

In one of the pictures, Parth, Erica and Karan are seen posing at what looks like the airport lounge, while another one shows them grabbing a selfie. Parth also shared pictures and videos on his Instagram.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actors pose for a selfie.

Checkout more pictures that are going viral online:

While Parth plays Anurag, Erica is Prerna on the show that also stars Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj. Hina Khan essayed the role of vamp, Komolika on the show. Hina’s character, Komolika, was killed on the show as the actor took a break from TV and even made her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film festival this year. Her short film, Lines, premiered at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival in May.

She recently returned from her extended European vacation a few days ago and visited the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay and also shared pictures with Erica on her Instagram. Hina is reportedly working on her debut film.

Karan recently made his much-anticipated entry on the show. He had played a pivotal role in the original series but is now reprising Ronit Roy’s role who essayed the role of Mr Bajaj in the original.

First Published: Jun 27, 2019 17:23 IST