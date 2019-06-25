Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Hina Khan joins Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes on sets. See pics

Actor Hina Khan gave a pleasant surprise to her former co-actors from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, and shared several pictures from their get-together on Instagram. She had taken a break from the show to pursue her other interests as her character Komolika was killed on the show.

In one of the videos, Hina can be seen giving Erica Fernandes -- who plays Prerna -- a big hug. She also shared a video with both Erica and male lead Parth Samthaan (Anurag Basu). She also shared several fun moments with other actors including Pooja Banerjee, who plays Nivedita Basu.

Hina Khan meets Pooja Banerjee and Erica Fernandes on sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan with her former co-actors on sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

Hina Khan greets her former co-actors on sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

The makers seem to be filming a court scene on the sets with an injured Parth sporting a bandage on his head.

According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the upcoming episode will show Anurag realising that Mr Bajaj’s rivalry is not professional but personal. Soon, with Prerna’s help, he realises that Komolika’s body wasn’t found, which means she could be alive and the mastermind behind Mr Bajaj’s plan to destroy Anurag and his business.

Karan Singh Grover recently made his much-anticipated entry on the show as Mr Bajaj. He had played a pivotal role in the original series but has now stepped into the shoes of Ronit Roy. The latter had played Mr Bajaj in the original.

Hina returned from her extended European vacation a few days ago after making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She is reportedly working on her debut film.

Hina Khan at the screening of the film Bacurau at 72nd Cannes Film Festival. ( REUTERS )

