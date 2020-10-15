Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can you answer this tricky Rs 50 lakh question that made Swapnil Chavhan quit?

tv

Kaun Banega Crorepati is minting big winners this season at an unprecedented speed. On Wednesday, contestant Swapnil Chavhan walked away with Rs 25 lakh from the Amitabh Bachchan show.

Swapnil is an entrepreneur from Mumbai who quit his cosy job to start something of his own. However, his business got severely affected due to the coronavirus lockdown. On the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Swapnil managed to reach as high as the 14th question but had to quit.

The question he was asked for Rs 50 lakh was the following:

Which future president of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber became president of the Indian National Congress in 1901?

The options given were Pherozeshah Mehta, Dinshaw Edulji Wacha, Badruddin Tyabji and Dadabhai Naoroji

As Swapnil was confused with the question, he chose to quit the game and walk away with Rs 25 lakh. Before he left, Amitabh asked Swapnil to make a guess. He went with option A--Pherozeshah Mehta. However, the right answer was option B--Dinshaw Edulji Wacha.

Wacha was one of the founding members of the INC. A politician from Bombay, he was also knighted in 1917.

During Wednesday’s episode, Amitabh also faced a tiny problem that had never happened before. On the second question for Rs 2000, Amitabh’s computer stopped working. He looked to the crew for help, but the computer came back to life after 10 seconds. ‘Computer toh atak gaya (the computer is stuck),’ he said.

