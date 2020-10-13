KBC 12: Contestant Komal Tukadia could not tackle this Rs 25 lakh question. Can you?

tv

Updated: Oct 13, 2020, 15:02 IST

On Monday’s epsiode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, contestant Komal Tukadia was faced with a tough question for Rs 25 lakh. While she chose to quit the game, can you correctly answer the question?

For her 13th question, Komal was asked about the Kargil War by host Amitabh Bachchan. This was the question:

During the Kargil War of 1999, what was the codename of the operation run by the Indian Navy?

The options were: Operation Talwar, Operation Katar, Operation Kirpan and Operation Dhal

Clueless about the question, Komal decided to take home the Rs 12.5 lakh prize money instead. When Amitabh asked her to make a guess, she made a wrong one, proving that her decision to quit was right. The correct answer is Operation Talwar.

During the Kargil War, the three forces carried three different operations. Operation Vijay by the Army, Operation Safed Sagar by the Air Force and Operation Talwar by the Navy. With Operation Talwar, the Navy blockade Pakistani ports, especially one in Karachi, during the Kargil war to stop the supply of oil and fuel. Its western and eastern fleets patrolled the Arabian Sea and threatened to cut Pakistan’s trade routes.

Earlier last week, Amitabh also asked a contestant a question about actor Sanjana Sanghi. “Which actress made her debut, in a leading role, in the film that featured this song?” The question was followed by an audio clip of the title track of Dil Bechara. The contestant easily picked the right song.

Sanjana got excited about getting asked about on KBC. “TALA LAGA DIYA JAYE! My entire childhood, every single weekday night was dedicated to family viewing of our indomitable legend @amitabhbachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati. The unrealistic dreamer in me had gone far enough to imagine myself being in the hot seat, trying to be my nerdy best and answer the General Knowledge questions. But to be kicking off a new KBC season with this question? #KaunBanegaCrorepati #Dream On,” she wrote.

