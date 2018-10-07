Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Rs 1 cr winner Binita Jain reveals how she prepared for the show

Binita Jain, the winner of Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, says she is overwhelmed by the humility of megastar Amitabh Bachchan. She won Rs 1 crore in episode aired on Tuesday and is planning to utilise the winning amount to set up a dental clinic for her son.

Assam-based Binita told IANS: “I am touched by the humility of Amitabh Bachchan. Being such a huge star, he is so down to earth -- the way he interacts with the audience and participants is amazing. I am touched, really. Never did I ever imagine that I would interact with media and grab limelight for winning a game like KBC. I would say that luck played an important factor in that.”

She believes her luck has as much to do with her win as knowledge. “Thousands of people are calling to participate in the game show and so many of them just don’t get the phone connection at the first place. That is why they got rejected in a way. Knowledge is a different thing, but getting a platform to show your knowledge is equally important in this case. I cannot thank my luck enough,” she said.

Talking about how she prepared for the show, Binita said, “I am not into book reading. But I am an online reading person. So once the final round was confirmed, I started reading online.”

Binita’s husband was abducted by terrorists in 2003 when she was just 32 and her children were 11 and 6. She opened her coaching centre and moved on with time. “Life hasn’t been too generous with me. My husband was abducted by terrorists. So life took a U-turn after that. We haven’t received any news of him till now. The sad part is that we are left with nothing today, other than just a hope that he might comeback one day,” she said in an interview.

First Published: Oct 07, 2018 13:17 IST