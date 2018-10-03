Here’s the Rs 7 crore Kaun Banega Crorepati question that Binita Jain couldn’t answer. Can you?

Assam’s Binita Jain created history on Tuesday’s episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati by becoming the season’s first contestant to win Rs 1 crore on the show. The tuition teacher mom of two played exceedingly well and earned a tonne of praise from host Amitabh Bachchan as well.

Binita had exhausted all her lifelines by the 13th question for Rs 50 lakh but played the 14th question for Rs 1 crore without any help. Here is the question she was asked:

Binita had a smile on her face when she saw the question. She knew the right answer which was option D: Kesavananda Bharati case but the heavy amount attached to the question made her nervous about locking her answer. She thought long and deep about the question and how the bench has reached the decision in the ratio of 7:6 before she finally mustered enough courage to go ahead and lock the answer. Sure enough, it was right.

Host Amitabh Bachchan exploded with excitement as he announced that Binita had become the season’s first crorepati and she too was over the moon with happiness. Her family—son, daughter and father—also looked ecstatic at the big win.

After gaining a little composure, Bachchan asked her the final question for Rs 7 crore. If she got it wrong, she would have gone home with just Rs 3.2 lakh. Nevertheless, here was the very tough question:

Upon seeing the question, Binita confessed that she had no idea what a stock ticker is. Attempting to answer it on a hunch could have been fatal when she had so much at stake. Binita took the wise decision to quit the game with her Rs 1 crore but Bachchan asked her to choose an answer so the right one could be revealed. She chose option A: Edward Calahan and turns out, it was indeed the right answer. Bachchan called it ‘unbelievable’.

A stock ticker is a device that shows the change in stock prices at various stock exchanges. It was invented by Calahan but later modified by Thomas Edison. Could you have answered it correctly?

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 12:21 IST