Kavita Kaushik trolled for offering tips to fight coronavirus crisis, responds ‘oversmartness makes people blind’

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 21:00 IST

Television actor Kavita Kaushik, like many of her colleagues in the industry, is using her celebrity status to create awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was trolled for her tweet offering tips on how to deal with the coronavirus lockdown but hit back with a fiery response.

Kavita shared a selfie from her home, where her husband Ronnit Biswas was seen doing the dishes in the background. She advised her followers to divide the household chores with family members and send their domestic helps on leave. She also urged them to share food and ration with the needy, and asked them to remain indoors and sanitise.

One Twitter user criticised Kavita for her tweet and replied, “All we can see is that guy working while you’re on mobile taking selfies and tweeting.”

This prompted a fiery response from Kavita. She wrote, “Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know ‘who is who’ most of the times and can’t see a ‘poncha’ in my hand clearly visible! That “guy” working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors.”

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors 🙄🤦‍♀️😂 https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

Kavita shot to fame as Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom, FIR. She has also participated on dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Meanwhile, the television industry has taken a major hit as all shoots have been halted till March 31 as a precautionary measure. Trade analysts estimate crores of losses for the industry during this period.

With many shows not having enough of an episode bank, channels were in a fix about what to air once they ran out of fresh episodes. However, many producers and directors have supported the decision to halt shoots, saying that the health and safety of cast and crew members is more important than business right now.

