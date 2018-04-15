Keith Sequeira would love to work with wife Rochelle Rao, again

Actor Keith Sequeira is a happy man and more so after he married the love of his life, actor Rochelle Rao in March, this year. The two, who have earlier participated together on the reality show Bigg Boss, are now open to the idea of sharing a project together.

“Anything that comes to us, we would love to do it together. Of course, the sensibilities have to be right and both of us have to agree on it. We have worked together and we held viewers’ attention. We were loved and appreciated by fans for a particular reason and I think they can see our chemistry very well,” says Keith.

The actor believes that a couple onscreen doesn’t have to always create sensational content to be liked by the audience. “You don’t need to have ugliness in order to gain attention. Even on Bigg Boss, we fought, had drama and helped others, but it was not just for the camera,” he says.

