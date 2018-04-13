Khloe Kardashian gives birth to daughter amid rumours of partner’s cheating

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, has welcomed her daughter to the world. Khloe, who has long wanted to be a mother, delivered a girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, sources told TMZ.com.

The little girl does not have a name yet. The new mother’s family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe’s friend Malika were by her side during the birth.

Khloe’s boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson was also there. This is the couple’s first baby together.

The couple have been in news lately after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe at a night club last weekend. He was spotted kissing a woman and spotted entering a hotel with another a few months ago.

