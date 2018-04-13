 Khloe Kardashian gives birth to daughter amid rumours of partner’s cheating | tv | Hindustan Times
Khloe Kardashian gives birth to daughter amid rumours of partner’s cheating

Khloe Kardashian has given birth to her first child in Cleaveland. She has long wanted to be a mother.

tv Updated: Apr 13, 2018 15:11 IST
Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter into the world on Thursday.
Khloe Kardashian welcomed her daughter into the world on Thursday.(Instagram)

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian’s sister, Khloe, has welcomed her daughter to the world. Khloe, who has long wanted to be a mother, delivered a girl on Thursday morning at a hospital outside Cleveland, sources told TMZ.com.

The little girl does not have a name yet. The new mother’s family members Kourtney, Kim and Kris, and Khloe’s friend Malika were by her side during the birth.

💕 Magical moments with the most magical women! I’ll forever be in love with YOU! 💕

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Khloe’s boyfriend and basketball player Tristan Thompson was also there. This is the couple’s first baby together.

The couple have been in news lately after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe at a night club last weekend. He was spotted kissing a woman and spotted entering a hotel with another a few months ago.

