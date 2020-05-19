Kriti Sanon shares touching video of a technician from Humari Bahu Silk asking for his money, urges CINTAA to help

tv

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon has urged Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to intervene and help daily wage workers get their dues on TV shows. She shared a video by a technician who worked in Humari Bahu Silk and claims to be fighting for his rights for the past seven months. Actor Zaan Khan had revealed recently that the producers of the show are yet to pay them despite Humari Bahu Silk being off air for months now.

The video shows an old man saying that he worked in Humari Bahu Silk and the dues for his own work, and that of his fellow technicians, remain unpaid from the producers’ side. “Is corona mahamari ke time pe humlog ki halat bahut kharab hai, humlog jaa rahe hain to dhamki de raha hai, jo karna hai karo. Jiske paas jaana hai jao. Is halat me mai kya karu, aap log saath dijiye (Our situation is pretty bad amid this coronavirus pandemic. When we approach the producers, they threaten us. They say do whatever you want to do),” he said.

He goes on to say that he is not begging. “Bheek nahi mang raha hu, apna paisa mang raha hun. 1.42 lakh humara bakaya hai, baaki kai logo ka bakaya hai koi hisaab nahi hai. Mera phone number black listme daal diya hai. Hum sab technician log pareshan hain. Khae bina mar rahe hain. Ye Jyoti Gupta teeno log partner hai, koi paisa nahi de raha. 7 maheene se humlog lad rahe hain, police complaint kiya, mere paas copy bhi hai (shows a copy of the complaint). Union me bhi gaya tha, humara koi sunwai nahi ho raha hai. Union bhi kuch nahi kar raha hai, bolta hai jao jo karna hai kar lo. Humlog kaha se karenge? (My team of technicians and I , we are not begging, we are only asking for our own money. Please help us. They have also blocked mmy number. We have been fighting for the payments for past seven months and we even filed a police complaint but no avail. Even the union did not help us).”

He then urged state chief minister Udhav Thackeray to help him get his hard-earned money.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote on Instagram, “This is terrible!! This is just one incident that i know of because a friend of mine has worked in this daily soap: Humari Bahu Silk.. But my heart breaks to see so many people suffering because they haven’t received their payments! This is the time when the daily wage earners need their hard-earned money the most!!”

Urging CINTAA to help the needy, she further wrote, “I request the concerned producers to pls pay everyone their dues!! They have worked very hard for this, and its rightfully theirs! @cintaaofficial pls pls help them Its a tough time we all are going through.. and i urge all employers in every field to please clear the pending payments of their employees! “

Actor Zaan, who worked in Humari Bahu Silk, was quick to respond to the post with heart emojis. Zaan had earlier posted a long note on Instagram saying, “It’s sad and shocking to know that team #HumariBahuSilk has not been paid till date!! Also, the actors and technicians are threatening to commit suicide!! Why does this happen all the time!! Why can’t Broadcasts do something!! #ZeeTV #ZaanKhan @zeetv @zaan001.”

