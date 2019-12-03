e-paper
Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi marries boyfriend Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur. See pics and videos

Ruhi Chaturvedi, who plays the antagonist Sherlyn in Kundali Bhagya, married her boyfriend Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur.

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 11:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Ruhi Chaturvedi tied the knot with Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur.
Ruhi Chaturvedi tied the knot with Shivendraa Saainiyol in Jaipur.
         

Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn Khurana from Kundali Bhagya got married to her longtime boyfriend Shivendraa Saainiyol. The wedding festivities kicked off in Jaipur this month, and pictures from the ceremonies have surfaced on the internet.

Pictures and videos of the newlyweds was shared on Instagram by Ruhi’s fan clubs. Several other pictures and videos from the pre-wedding functions are also doing the rounds on the internet.

 

View this post on Instagram

Subhanallah...@ruhiiiiiiiiii

A post shared by Ruhidikideewani (@ruhidikideewani) on

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

@ruhiiiiiiiiii di n her bridesmaids dancing hard..

A post shared by Ruhidikideewani (@ruhidikideewani) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, guests took to Instagram to share sneakpeeks of the haldi ceremony, using the hashtag #ShivKiRooh.

Ruhi Chaturvedi at her haldi ceremony
Ruhi Chaturvedi at her haldi ceremony
Ruhi Chaturvedi wore a pink and yellow lehenga for her haldi ceremony
Ruhi Chaturvedi wore a pink and yellow lehenga for her haldi ceremony

Ruhi has known Shivendraa, who is currently seen in the Colors show Choti Sarrdaarni, for 13 years now. After being in a steady relationship for several years, the couple got engaged earlier this year.

In an earlier interview with The Times Of India, Ruhi said that she wanted to get married in Jaipur because both she and Shivendraa are from Rajasthan. While she is from Mukundgarh in Jhunjhunu, he is from the Pink City itself.

“Since we both are from Rajasthan, we have decided to get married in December in Jaipur, instead of Mumbai. Rajasthan, particularly Jaipur, is known for its gorgeous palace like properties for weddings,” she had said.

Since Ruhi was busy with her professional commitments, her close friend Ruchita went scouting for locations and managed the wedding. “The wedding will be heavily influenced by Rajasthani culture as our families are from the state and even my father wants it this way. I’ll be inviting my close friends from the industry to Jaipur for my wedding. Let’s see who all can make it,” the actor had revealed.

Ruhi and Shivendraa will not host a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends, as she already had a lavish engagement party on August 17.

