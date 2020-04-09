Maanvi Gagroo says a producer asked her to ‘compromise’ in exchange for bigger budget: ‘Told him how dare you?’

tv

Actor Maanvi Gagroo has opened up about how she was recently propositioned by a web series producer. The Four More Shots Please actor said she was asked to ‘compromise’ if she wanted the budget of a web series to be bigger.

Speaking to Koimoi.com, she said she got a call from a man about a new project. “A year ago, I got a call from a random unknown number. They were like ‘we’re doing a web series and we wanted to cast you.’ They told me the budget and I said, ‘nai nai yaar, this is too less and why are we talking about the budget? Tell me the script, only if I’m interested and you are interested in roping me, we can discuss about money, dates and all.’ So he’s like ‘we’re asking people if they are okay with the budget.’ When I said ‘nahi, it’s less’, he tripled the budget just in his next sentence. He said, ‘I can give you this much also, but aapko ‘compro’ (compromise) karna padega,’” she said.

Maanvi was shocked to hear his words. “This words ‘compro’, ‘compromise’ I was hearing after 7, 8 years. Suddenly I don’t know what triggered me, I started abusing him. Told him ‘aap phone rakho, how dare you? Mai police ko complaint kar rahi hu’. I was really mad because in this pro imposed #MeToo era, I was baffled at how things like this still happen,” she added.

Maanvi plays Siddhi, a woman with body image issues who gets blackmailed by a family friend for sexual favours in Four More Shots Please. The show released on Amazon Prime Video last year and was a hit with fans. The new season will be out on April 17.

“The bond between the girls will become stronger. You will also see new themes and new issues. So there is a fresh set of all of this.” Maanvi told PTI and said the show will continue the unabashed and unapologetic celebration of female friendship.

