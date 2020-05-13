Madhurima Tuli on why Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s jodi is so popular: ‘The two played it so naturally, they were so real’

tv

Updated: May 13, 2020 13:56 IST

Bigg Boss 13 got over in February this year but some of its contestants remain popular with fans till today. One of the hit pairs is Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Explaining their charm was another contestant actor Madhurima Tuli who spoke about them during an Instagram Live session.

Asked about why fans still like the pair so much, Madhurima said they behave very real and normal with each other and that is the reason why people like them. “I think the two played in so naturally, they were so real. They were just like a normal and cute couple. Koi sharam nahi, koi jhi-jhak nahi. They were just being so friendly and real,” Pinkvilla quoted the TV actor as saying.

“From applying oil to relaxing on one another’s shoulder, the two were just how normal friends behave. They had their share of fights and cute moments also. But they never crossed limits and said bad about each other. Maybe their realness is what the audience connected to and found it relatable. That is why they are still such a popular Jodi and fans love them together,” she had continued.

After the end of the reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, Sidharth and Shenaaz continue to make waves. Few months, just before the first coronavirus lockdown was announced, their first music video, Bhula Dunga released. The song was a mega hit with their fans and has garnered more than 61 million views on Youtube.

Also read: When Tobey Maguire was fired as Spider-Man after faking injury to get more money, nearly replaced by Jake Gyllenhaal

In the past, another contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee had had said there was no chemistry between them. In an interview to Spotboye, she had said, “I just said that I don’t see any chemistry between them. I had told this inside the Bigg Boss 13 House too. And, I am being very honest. Sidharth once told us that he treats Shehnaaz like a child. Sidharth is mature and I am not saying that Shehnaaz is not a nice girl. On the contrary, Sidharth and Rashami (Desai) together exuded far more chemistry, despite being not very cool with each other. I think Sidharth and Shehnaaz would look good as brother-sister or friends, but not as a couple. I am not defaming anybody. People are defaming Shehnaaz and Shehnaaz’s fans only are responsible for that. In fact, I had even called Sidharth to praise him.” Sadly, she was trolled by the fans of Shenaaz Gill.

Follow @htshowbiz for more