Manav Gohil on job crisis amid Covid-19 lockdown: People’s ambitions will pull them back to the city

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:07 IST

The rising unemployment issue across various industries and organisations have left many people shocked and depressed. So, when actor Manav Gohil got to know that one of his friends was chucked out of his organisation during the lockdown, he felt concerned, and this became the subject of his short film It’s Alright.

“It all happened organically. I was thinking about my friend and looking at so many cases of people losing their jobs, be it rich or poor migrants and daily wage earners. So I thought that this is the most relevant topic to create something new. Shweta (Kawaatra, wife) was kind enough to help me shoot this at home and my daughter (Zahra Tabeetha Gohil, 8) too got featured for the first time,” Gohil shares.

The short film, which is out on YouTube, showcases a father teaching his daughter how to play the keyboard and suddenly gets a call from his colleague who informs him that the organisation is undergoing a 40% cut on employment and that he should also start looking out for a job. Gohil shares, “There are people worried about repaying loans of their house or car, or house rent, or paying their child’s school fee. Our financial grounds have been badly shaken. With no source of earning, this leads them to depression and commit suicide, something which we keep reading about in the news.”

While many people have left the city, be it aspiring actors, daily wage workers or migrants, Gohil feels that many of them might not want to return to Mumbai for work. However, he adds, “It’s their ambitions that will pull them back to the city. Mumbai is the city of aspirations and it will be buzzing with excitement again. Things are going to be normal but in a different way.”

He feels that the need of the hour is learning to survive with basic needs. “We have to tell ourselves that it’s going to be alright. We have to be patient and also seek help from friends and family. It’s everyone’s fight and we all have to help and support each other. Also, instead of thinking too much about the financial crisis, we should take this time as an opportunity to grow and challenge ourselves to overcome every dire situation,” Gohil says.