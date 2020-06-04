Meera Deosthale’s show Vidya gets axed, producer calls it a ‘Covid-19 death’
The television show Vidya, which aired on Colors TV, has been pulled off air with immediate effect. Producer Mahesh Pandey shared the news on Instagram.tv Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:23 IST
The social drama series Vidya, starring Meera Deosthale in the titular role, has come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Mahesh Pandey took to Instagram to pen an emotional note, bidding adieu to the show.
“Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise,” he wrote.
Vidya, which also starred Namish Taneja, premiered on Colors TV in September 2019. Mahesh said that the project was special for him as it was his first solo production. “Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things,” he wrote.
Mahesh thanked the channel, the entire team, fans and his family. “Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS IS NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon! Jai Durga Maiyaan. Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Good Bye VIDYA 🙏 On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise. Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things. Vidya was my 1st solo production. People often say that you love your first child the most, and on the same thought, Vidya will always be very special for us all at Mahesh Pandey Productions. Thank You Team Colors and especially Swati, Sakshi, Arjya, Harsha, Ramya and Navin ... You guys have been with me through thick and thin in this journey. I want to take a moment to thank Manisha Sharma ji, for trusting me and letting me make a show which no other channel was ready to make. Thank You Team Vidya at Mahesh Pandey Productions (from the Actors to the Spotboys. I am a little emotional, hence I am not writing any names, as I don’t want to miss out on any.) you have been my strength and my support. I hope you will keep supporting me and this company so that we can keep making good content. Thank You Team Vidya Fans. For your relentless support. As dusk hits the shores of Vidya, a new day is dawning with our new show. I hope you keep supporting us there too. Thank you Piyush Gupta, for everything. My Family, Thank You for your love. No one can repay what their parents have done for them. I just bow down to get their blessings so that I can keep walking. Madhu Pandey, we are to complete 9 years of togetherness. You have been my biggest support. Thank You. Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS I NOT THE END YET We shall meet again, soon!👍 Jai Durga Maiyaan 🙏 Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa ...❤️
Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful
Heartbroken fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. “It was an awesome series... How can the show end in between with an incomplete story,” one wrote. “This not fair... my most fav show... I love it so much.. I was waiting for the new episode not dis,” another commented. “Sir but vidya can on air after the covid 19 we are not in hurry please sir #wewantvidyashooting #wewantvidya #vidvekwinninghearts,” another wrote.
Follow @htshowbiz for more