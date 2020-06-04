Meera Deosthale’s show Vidya gets axed, producer calls it a ‘Covid-19 death’

tv

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 11:23 IST

The social drama series Vidya, starring Meera Deosthale in the titular role, has come to a premature end due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Mahesh Pandey took to Instagram to pen an emotional note, bidding adieu to the show.

“Good Bye VIDYA. On 1st June 2020, I got a call that our Show VIDYA is being terminate with immediate effect... I was shocked and felt really bad. I had a lot of questions. Why such a decision so suddenly? Since Vidya started, we have been a slot leader at 7 P.M. Vidya’s story is still incomplete. She has not become a teacher yet. I was a perplexed and rattled. I sat down and then realized, Vidya was affected by Corona. It’s a Covid 19 death. There is no other reason for her premature demise,” he wrote.

Vidya, which also starred Namish Taneja, premiered on Colors TV in September 2019. Mahesh said that the project was special for him as it was his first solo production. “Anyway, the journey of 163 episodes was beautiful. Vidya might have been an uneducated teacher but she surely taught me a few things,” he wrote.

Mahesh thanked the channel, the entire team, fans and his family. “Everything falls in place in the end, and if it doesn’t, its not the end. THIS IS NOT THE END YET. We shall meet again, soon! Jai Durga Maiyaan. Aye Vidyaaaaaaaaaaaaaa,” he wrote.

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

Heartbroken fans expressed their disappointment in the comments section. “It was an awesome series... How can the show end in between with an incomplete story,” one wrote. “This not fair... my most fav show... I love it so much.. I was waiting for the new episode not dis,” another commented. “Sir but vidya can on air after the covid 19 we are not in hurry please sir #wewantvidyashooting #wewantvidya #vidvekwinninghearts,” another wrote.

Follow @htshowbiz for more