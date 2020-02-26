Milind Soman, Ankita Konwar celebrate ‘companionship of 6 years’ with a 21km run: ‘I was yours before I knew’

tv

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 15:07 IST

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman’s proclamations of love are also as unique as him. To celebrate six years since meeting wife Ankita Konwar for the first time, the couple ran 21kms together.

“We met this day six years ago. I dont dwell much in the past or think a lot about the future, but every moment with you @ankita_earthy has been precious, and I pray we will continue to be what we have been to each other. You are the sweetest, and the brightest, and the funniest and the most charming. I love you. Happy Anniversary. #foreverisNOW @shibanigharat thank you for this pic and the 20k run,” Milind captioned his post. In the photo, him and Ankita are seen running by the sea.

Ankita also shared the same picture on her account with a personalised caption. “Always, You were you and I was I, We were two before our time. I was yours before I knew, And you have always been mine too. #lordbyron Ran a 21k today to celebrate our companionship of 6 years. Been the best 6 years my love,” she wrote.

The couple were showered with compliments from their fans. “Happy anniversary you good looking couple,” wrote one. “Aweeeeeee so sweet love story,” added another.

Milind recently launched his book Made in India, co-authored with Roopa Rai and published by Penguin Books. In the book, Soman talks about his life controversies, relationships, breaking of habits like smoking and drinking, and controlling rage in a freewheeling manner.

Speaking to IANS about how the book was conceived, this 54-year-old, remembers, “Penguin approached me about six years ago. Initially, I didn’t think that there was anything to write about, but then my business partner convinced me. I found Roopa Pai on Facebook and spoke to her, and finally decided what I wanted to say.”

He started out as a champion swimmer to supermodel to actor to extreme sportsperson, who in 2017 successfully completed the Ultrathon in Florida and was the only participant to complete the 84-kilometre run component of it barefoot.

