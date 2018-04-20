Millie Bobby Brown youngest person ever on TIME’s 100 Most Influential list

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 14, has become the youngest person to be named as one of the world’s 100 most influential people by TIME.

The magazine revealed its annual ‘100 Most Influential People’ list for 2018 on Thursday which recognises the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Millie Bobby Brown speaks onstage at The Paley Center for Media's 35th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - Stranger Things at Dolby Theatre. (AFP)

Brown, who starred in the first series when she was 12, rose to prominence for her role as Eleven in the hugely popular science fiction TV show. She earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series at age 13.

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul, who wrote an appreciation of Brown for Time magazine, called her an “extraordinary” actor.

“She may have been 12 in years (when I met her), but her spirit and mind were timeless. A wise woman was speaking from her cherubic face. It was like speaking to a future mentor with a perspective and groundedness that I could only have dreamed of at that age. Or at any age, if I’m being honest,” he said.

“Maybe that’s why she’s such an extraordinary actor,” Paul added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more