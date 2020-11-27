e-paper
Home / TV / Mira Rajput says she has watched The Crown 4 times, asks fans their favourite episodes

Mira Rajput says she has watched The Crown 4 times, asks fans their favourite episodes

Mira Rajput chatted with her followers on Instagram about Netflix’s The Crown. Mira says she has watched the series four times and is ‘mildly obsessed with it.

tv Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Mira Rajput loved the new The Crown season.
Mira Rajput loved the new The Crown season.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is raving about the latest season of Netflix series, The Crown. She took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night to share how much she loves the show.

Mira said that she has watched the series four times! “How many times have you rewatched The Crown? My count-4 #mildlyobsessed Best season yet@,” she said about the fourth season which launched earlier this month. Mira also revealed the episode that was her favourite --The Dangling Man from Season 3. In that episode, Prince Charles and the Queen visit the dying Duke of Windsor. Before his death, he asks Elizabeth to forgive him for abdicating the throne, which made her father the king and eventually her the queen.

Hindustantimes

Mira even asked her fans to name their own favourite episodes and surprisingly, she did know all the most important dialogues from each of those episodes. Some one named Cri de Crouer, The Balmoral Test, Fagan, Fairytale and ‘all the episodes with Claire Foy'. Mira agreed that there is no one quite like the Emmy-winning actor.

Mira and many other fans of The Crown have been calling it the greatest season of the show so far. The fourth season introduced Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Gillian Anderson as former English Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The new season, as was feared, has unleashed an army of irate Princess Diana fans against Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall. The fans are sharing memes and angry tweets against the royals for being unfair towards Diana.

The next two seasons will see Imelda Staunton take over the Queen’s role from Olivia Colman. Emma Corrin will be replaced by Elizabeth Debiki as Princess Diana and Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip.

