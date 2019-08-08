Mohit Abrol, Manasi Srivastava’s cryptic posts after infidelity claims talk of ‘toxic people’ and ‘learning to let go’

tv

Days after TV Actor Mohit Abrol accused former girlfriend and actor Manasi Srivastava of cheating on him and later claimed his Instagram account was hacked, cryptic social media posts suggest the former couple is yet to really move on.

Mohit wrote in his latest post, “I still have a lot of growing to do and I know there is more room for it in your absence.”

“Don’t be hard on yourself , learn to let go . Learn the lessons it taught you and make your soul happy . That’s what matters the most . #deepquotes #thoughtoftheday,” he wrote in another post.

Sharing a philosophical post, Manasi wrote on Instagram, “The fakest people are the ones that brag about being Real.” Her message read, “The older i get, the more comfortable I am with not entertaining things that make me feel unworthy, uncertain and unclear.” Her friends wrote that she is not that old. “You are barely older,” wrote Nakul Mehta.

In another post, she wrote, “When toxic people can no longer control you, they try to control how other people see you. The misinformation wil feel unfair, but stay above it trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”

Mohit and Manasi got engaged in 2016 but they broke up earlier this year after a relationship of eight years. In long Instagram posts that were later deleted, Mohit had wrote last week, “I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye How hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It’s like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away. I’m content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it’s not the first time you did it. I know it IT WONT BE THE LAST. Don’t use your new lover like you used me or don’t use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn’t care about my career, my health all I cared about was you.”

“Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren’t even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only. Anyway I’m proud that I survived whatever you did to me but karma isn’t so kind you will get what you deserve not now but you will till then have a ball with your new lover Best of luck Mansi Srivastava @dearmansi and Kapil tejvani @kapiltejwani Please don’t use him and boy don’t get used.” However, he later claimed that his account was hacked and he had moved on, wishing Manasi well.

Talking about the posts, Manasi said, “If moving on after a break-up is cheating in Mohit’s dictionary, then I’m an illiterate! Just because somebody ends a relationship, it doesn’t mean you go all out to destroy the one you said you loved immensely. A couple doesn’t decide to end their relationship without any reason. I would advise everyone to find their significant other wisely, who respects you and your family, and is loyal. Reality is actually way different from how it is portrayed.”

