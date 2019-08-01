Manasi Srivastava on allegations of infidelity by Mohit Abrol: ‘If moving on after a break-up is cheating, then I’m an illiterate’

tv

Actor Manasi Srivastava, who recently broke up with fiancee Mohit Abrol became the centre of controversy after Mohit alleged, in an Instagram post, that she cheated on him. Manasi has now said she simply moved on after the breakup and “no third person” was to be blamed for it.

Talking to Times of India, Manasi said, “If moving on after a break-up is cheating in Mohit’s dictionary, then I’m an illiterate! Just because somebody ends a relationship, it doesn’t mean you go all out to destroy the one you said you loved immensely. A couple doesn’t decide to end their relationship without any reason. I would advise everyone to find their significant other wisely, who respects you and your family, and is loyal. Reality is actually way different from how it is portrayed.” Mohit and Manasi got engaged in 2016 and were set to marry but they broke up earlier this year.

“I don’t want to comment on his disloyalties or temper. He can paint me with whatever colour he wants, black or grey. He might choose to pose as a victim and earn sympathy, but I prefer to live with self-respect. I am hurt that I have to give a statement like this and have to defend myself for things I haven’t done,” she further told the daily.

In an Instagram post, Mohit had alleged Manasi was cheating on him, while in a relationship, with Arhaan Behl and claimed he attempted to kill himself when he got to know of this. “Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren’t even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only,” he wrote.

However, he later claimed that his account was hacked and he got know of the post only when he checked it out after his brother informed him. The post was later deleted. He also said he was happy for Manasi.

Earlier, talking about the breakup, Manasi had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suddenly, my personal life was under scrutiny and there were stories about me all over. People were messaging and calling to know what had happened. I didn’t take them and I didn’t reply to any messages for a while. It does affect you when your personal life comes under scrutiny, and then suddenly everyone gets to know [about it]. But I had to face it bravely. The decision was taken by me and I had to be courageous about it.”

