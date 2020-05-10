Mothers are fighters and geniuses, says Hina Khan

tv

Updated: May 10, 2020 00:11 IST

In this lock down many people including celebrities have been taking care of their home, cleaning and cooking, which either their mum or house help did in the past. Many of them feel that while they love and appreciate their mum during this crisis, they have fully realised what goes on in to taking care of your home home and how much their mothers do. The Hacked actor Hina Khan too has been helping out in household chores and has been posting videos of the same on her social media handles.

Talking about her mother, Ruqsana Khan, this Mother’s Day, Hina shares, “Mothers are a package. They are geniuses and they don’t even know it. They can take care of so many things at once without any conscious pressure or thoughts about them. I have realised one more thing though, they’re fighters and they never surrender. They are way more organised than any CEOs of big corporations and they handle pressure just as well.”

A week before the lockdown, her mother had a surgery, so she did not get enough time to recuperate and had to handle work at home. Hina shares that she has been helping at home with chores, but her mother always has remarks about the chores. “No matter how much I have tried to help, or tried to lighten the weight by participating in daily chores, she wants to dictate the ‘right way’ of doing things. Since my mum has been practically multi-tasking all her life, even when she scolds us for something, it’s because she wants us to improve. What I have learnt from her is to be humble even when you are the one running the show and calling all the shots,” says the Damaged actor.

Hina intends to make sure that she takes her mum for a spa session post the lock down. “I have been instructing everyone in the family not to take her for granted… ever. And we all should keep contributing in the household chores as much as we can even after the lock down. Mothers shape us, our lives and our homes... we need to be as accommodating as possible towards them. Let’s start to listen more, understand more and appreciate always,” she signs off.