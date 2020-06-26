Mouni Roy shares fond memories with Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande, see pics

tv

Actor Mouni Roy on Thursday shared some throwback pictures with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande. This was from the time they all worked in the Indian television industry.

Sharing them, she simply wrote: “Remember?” A number of other TV stars reacted to the post; Hina Khan was full of emotions as she wrote “Aww” while Pavitra Rishta actor Jia Mustafa and model turned actor Guunjan Vikkas Manaktala (formerly Gunjan Walia) dropped red heart emojis in the comments section.

One of the pictures featured Mouni, Sushant and Ankita smiling happily as they posed for a close selfie. In other two pictures, Mouni and Sushant pose with another unidentified lady.

Sushant Singh Rajputs untimely death has sent shock waves in the industry. Mourning his death on June 14, Mouni had written on Instagram, “Let’s just be kind... shocked beyond belief..Deepest condolences to the family.. Rest in peace Sushant.” She had posted a blank black box to express her state of mind.

The actor’s death has led to a huge debate on how outsiders are treated in Bollywood. Actor Manoj Bajpayee says the film industry’s nepotistic culture will change only when established people work towards making Bollywood a more inclusive place for new talents. Bajpayee believes the structural shift that everyone in the industry wants to see will begin once the powerful abolish the “insider-outsider” divide. Bajpayee, an outsider himself, said it was the responsibility of everyone in the industry to make the film industry a “fraternity”.

“The whole functioning of the industry, nepotism has been in the debate for few years now. It’ll change only if each and every individual who is positioned well, who is established and powerful starts making efforts to make it healthy and democratic for all the talented people who are coming in.”

“This whole term ‘insider-outsider’ should vanish immediately. It isn’t the right way to define the industry. We will have to work very hard to turn this industry into a fraternity where each and everyone is welcomed,” Bajpayee told PTI.

Singer Kumar Sanu, in a video message on Facebook, mentioned how he could sense a “revolution” was unfolding in the aftermath of Sushant’s demise. “Since his demise, I can see a different revolution emerging. Nepotism exists everywhere. It’s a little more in our industry. You (the audience) make us who we are. Who will be made and who will be thrown out of the industry is decided by you. Filmmakers or the top people (in the industry) cannot decide. It is in your hand, to make us,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)

