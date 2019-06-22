My health is my priority now: Shivani Surve

A few months ago, when actor Shivani Surve was approached to participate in a Marathi Bigg Boss 2, she was ready to take on the challenge. She shares that she entered the show with the intention to play a fair game and maintain sportsmanship. However, she admits, that the format is such that your heart takes over your mind. “I don’t blame the game, the format is such. You may go with a strategy but you will witness a 180 degree change once you are in it,” says Shivani.

Considered a strong contender in Marathi Bigg Boss 2, Shivani had to make a quick exit after 20 weeks owing to an emotional breakdown. However, the Devyani (2012) actor is unperturbed by what is being written or said about her. She states that people’s opinions don’t matter to her and trolls have never affected her. “If I can accept appreciation, then I should be able to accept criticism too. Having said that, I don’t think I was wrong or did anything untoward. It was a game and I did what I had to. Not everyone can agree with my opinion,” she says.

She adds, “It’s not depression but I had a feeling that if I stayed on, it would lead to me being depressed. The game is an experiment on 15 people, and it worked for 14, barring me. I am not sorry for what I did or said.”

The actor, who hasn’t taken a break for a while now, says, “I am going to be on a break. My health is my priority now. I will definitely take up work, when something great comes up next. I have learned through the show that it would help for me to be a little calmer.”

Summarising, she adds that people should not fall for rumours talking about her being thrown out of the show. “People should refrain from speaking unnecessary stuff. I would like to apologise to my fans who stood by me through thick and thin,” she concludes.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 16:57 IST