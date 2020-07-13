My health scare gave me a reality check about people: Mahima

tv

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:37 IST

On July 10, Mahima Makhwana woke up with chest pain and as she thought it might be acidity or gas, which she ignored and went to shoot. “It got worse when I reached the set and the doctor on the set gave me medication but it didn’t help. My producer was kind enough to let me rest in my makeup room till I needed and later asked me to visit a doctor. I also got a couple of days to rest,” says the actor.

The 21-year-old got an Xray and ECG done and found out it wasn’t her heart and was diagnosed with a severe muscular pain. She wasn’t infected and didn’t have to be tested for Covid-19. She says, “I was surprised by the behaviour of people and how everyone thinks if someone is unwell, it has to be the virus. So, they behave accordingly. I was in my makeup room and I don’t know if people in the unit didn’t know what I was going through or didn’t want to come close to me, but I didn’t see anyone checking on me.

In times like these, the only thing that can heal you is humanity and positivity. People should think beyond corona. Maybe the pandemic has affected our sensibilities and we are unable to think beyond it. It’s so sad. This incident gave me an insight into human behaviour.”

Makwana hopes that people don’t just think about the pandemic and become insensitive. “Just because someone is unwell doesn’t mean they have the virus. I got a number of messages and texts personally and on social media to me, saying they hope my reports are negative. This incident and health scare gave me a reality check about people. Right now, I am resting and will be back on the shoot soon,” she concludes.