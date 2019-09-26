Nach Baliye 9: Pooja Bannerjee says she has partial memory loss after on-set accident, both her hands are not working

tv

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 16:12 IST

TV actor Pooja Bannerjee met with a major accident earlier this month on the sets of Nach Baliye 9. The actor had many fractures and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Currently on complete bed rest, Pooja cannot walk or work with her hands and has said she had a partial memory loss.

She told SpotBoye in an interview, “I don’t remember anything from that moment as I had a partial memory loss after that. The last I remember is the excruciating pain after I hit the floor. Sandeep showed me a video, where I can see myself dancing and the next moment I fall. It was very shattering for me to see it because even today, I can’t recall anything. I had a short time memory loss after I fell down from stage. I was in the ambulance, feeling all dizzy. I couldn’t understand what was happening and where was I being taken. But after I got admitted and was given heavy painkillers, I gradually came to my senses and was told that I have multiple fractures. ..(I) got a couple of CT scans done too. Thankfully, medically it was all fine. But according to the doctors, because the accident was huge and painful, I have had a memory block about it, hence I don’t remember anything.”

Also read: Arjun Kapoor feels Malaika Arora set the red carpet on fire with her latest look, is all heart for her

Sharing the news of her accident with fans, Pooja wrote on Tuesday, “That’s me 10 days after that nasty fall.. With multiple fractures in my right wrist , elbow fracture in the left arm, a ligament tear on my left leg and a surgery, still smiling... I am on the road to recovery and shall recover soon as well but all this while in the hospital I kept wondering why me?? Why did I had go through all of this and am still looking for the answer, probably I’ll get it later in life... But all I have to say right now is that we all artists and entertainers put a lot of effort to entertain our audience it would be really great if our audience can for once be appreciative towards our efforts instead of being extremely harsh. Thank you!” She posted pictures where her hand be seen in a plaster.

She also elaborated on how the accident has left her almost bedridden: “Both my hands are not working and I can’t even walk because my left leg is plastered. So, you can imagine how desperate I am to recover soon. It’s very difficult. I am unable to do anything. I can’t even pull a blanket on myself because my hands are not working at all. In fact, right now as well, you are on speaker because I can’t hold the phone either.”

“Well, I should tell you this- the accident was so bad that people present on the sets and also those who have seen the video, including me, feel that this could have been worse. But luckily, I happened to save my head and my face. Agar main haath nahi rakhti to kuch bhi ho sakta tha. Probably my knees would have shattered or my brain would have taken the blow. Since I am also an athlete, I managed to save my head and face. And I really thank god for saving me. This will take time, at least a month to stand on my feet, 6 weeks for the hand plaster to come out and 3 for the leg. Post that, I will start physiotherapy sessions,” she further told the entertainment website.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 16:10 IST