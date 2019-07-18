Nawazuddin Siddiqui looks dapper in BBC’s new drama, see pic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up for the release of the second season of his much awaited Netflix series Sacred Games and he is also shooting for his films. A day after the actor shared his rapper avatar with fans for Bole Chudiyaan, we have got hands on an exclusive and new look from another of his upcoming drama series for BBC.

Dressed in a dapper burgundy suit, Nawazuddin looked royal as he prepped for his shot.

The channel is likely to announce a series of BBC dramas soon. It has been teasing fans on Twitter with ‘BBC First dramas on Zee Café that leave you #ShakenAndStirred’. The reference is from James Bond films where the British spy always responds with ‘Martini, shaken not stirred”.

Nawazuddin is currently shooting for his brother’s directorial debut Bole Chudiyaan that was supposed to feature Mouni Roy opposite him but she was later replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia. Nawazuddin has even rapped for the film and shared a glimpse of his attempt on Instagram. “Excited to share the teaser of my first ever Rap song #Swaggychudiyan with @tamannaahspeaks for #BoleChudiyan directed by @shamasnawabsiddiqui . thank u team @woodpeckermv #KiranBhatia #rajeshbhatia, @zeemusiccompany @kumaarofficial @anuragbedi,” he wrote alongside the video.

Bole Chudiyaan will also feature filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and he told PTI about the project, “I am doing the film but that’s all I know for now. This is the first time Nawaz has asked me to do anything and I trust him.”

