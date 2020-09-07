Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi share pictures from The Kapil Sharma Show’s sets: ‘You guys were beyond hilarious’

tv

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 15:20 IST

Actor and host Neha Dhupia shared a bunch of pictures from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and complimented the team for being the best in the business. The pictures included her husband Angad Bedi, host Kapil Sharma and other actors on the show, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek.

Sharing the pictures, Neha wrote; “We got a dose of the best medicine ... thank you #thekapilsharmashow for making us a part of this ... you guys were beyond hilarious @kapilsharma @bharti.laughterqueen @krushna30 @kikusharda tune in tonight at 9.30 pm @sonytvofficial @thememoryalbum_” Krushna replied and said: “Lovely having u both on the show really had fun met angad for the first time he is a wonderful person love to u both.”

Kapil had also shared a preview video from the show. In it, he can be seen grilling the duo. He jokes in Hindi, “On 3rd you spoke to her parents, on 4th you met your parents, on 5th both the sets of parents spoke to each other and on 10th the two of you got married in a gurudwara. On 11th, they went on a honeymoon and on 12th they shared a good news as well. What urgent work did you have at hand for doing so much so soon?” As Neha bursts out laughing, she retorts, “This (bezati) insult that you have doled out as a compliment...” even as everybody (Angad,Neha, Kapil and judge Archana Puran Singh) start laughing.

After a long break, The Kapil Sharma Show, resumed shoots in mid July. No episode had been shot in the 125 days. When the team got together for the first day’s shoot, Kapil had shared video clips as Instagram stories, showing Bharti and Sumona Chakraborti entering the sets and getting sanitised.

